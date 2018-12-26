SIOUX CITY -- Due to rain, Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, will be closed on Wednesday.
"Besides being hard on the equipment, tubing in the rain is not very much fun," Sioux City parks and recreation director Matt Salvatore said in a news release. "Most important, the rain can create unsafe tubing conditions."
Anyone who had pre-purchased tickets for Wednesday are eligible for a refund, he added.
Forecasters say rain is likely to continue into Wednesday night. The decision to open Cone Park will be determined Thursday morning.
For more information, contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126.