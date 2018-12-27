SIOUX CITY -- Due to rainy conditions, Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, will be closed on Thursday.
According to Sioux City parks and recreation director Matt Salvatore, the rain can create unsafe tubing conditions. Even more than that, tubing in the rain just isn't much fun.
Salvatore added that anyone who has pre-purchased tickets for Thursday can get a refund.
The decision to reopen Cone Park for Friday will be made on Friday morning. To contact the parks and recreation department, call 712-279-6126.