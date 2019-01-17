SIOUX CITY -- The All Abilities Day, scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, has been postponed due to snowy weather.
The day, which welcomes anyone with a disability and their caregivers to enjoy the tubing hill, ice skating rink and warming lodge, has been rescheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 26.
There will be volunteers on hand to provide any additional assistance but caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend this free event.
Since there are only a few reservations remaining, RSVP by emailing egriffith@sioux-city as soon as possible.