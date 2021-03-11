Cone Park to offer its spring and summer programming

SIOUX CITY -- The tubing and ice skating season at Cone Park has come to a close but but the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said it is gearing up for plenty of spring and summer fun at the 3800 Line Drive Park.

Come have "Breakfast with the Bunny," from 8:30 - 10 a.m. March 20. The Easter Bunny will be there for photos, breakfast, cookie decorating and craft ideas.

The Cone Park Splash Pad will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting Memorial Day Weekend.

Beer yoga classes will start every Wednesday, from June 2 - Oct. 6. Adult Cornhole Leagues will begin Aug. 3 - Sept. 21.

The Cone Park Lodge is available to rent for graduations, birthday parties, wedding receptions and company retreats between April and October.

Contact the Parks and Recreation Administration Office at 712-279-6126 for more information.

