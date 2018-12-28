SIOUX CITY -- After being closed for two days due to rainy conditions, Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, will be open for all regularly scheduled sessions on Friday.
"Our snow makers did an outstanding job (overnight on Thursday)," Matt Salvatore, Sioux City's parks and recreation director, said. "(Unfortunately) the wind was not blowing the right direction to make snow on the Blue Bunny Hill."
This means Blue Bunny Hill will continue to be closed Friday. However, Salvatore said they hope to reopen it on Saturday.
For more information, contact Sioux City's parks and recreation department at 712-279-6126.