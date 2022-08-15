 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cone Park tubing season extended into October

Cone Park in the summertime

Tyler Wagner tows his tube onto the lift conveyor to get up the hill at Cone Park in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Drive.

Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, now until Oct. 9.

Tickets for Cone Park's tubing series are sold on a fist come, first serve basis. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling 712-279-6126 or online at conesparksiouxcity.com.  

