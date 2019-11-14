You are the owner of this article.
Connection Area Agency to offer senior evening meals in Sioux City
Connection Area Agency to offer senior evening meals in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time, Connections Area Agency on Aging will be serving evening meals in Sioux City.

The meals will be available from 4 to 5 p.m Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St. The menu will be the same as noon meals at other senior center'congregate meal sites.

In addition, noon meals will expand from three days to five days at the Sergeant Bluff Senior Center, 205 C St. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be made at the Senior Center or by calling Connections Area Agency on Aging by 11 a.m. on the previous business day.

Senior congregate meals are open to anyone 60 or older. The suggested donation for a meal is $3.35 - $6.50. Those under 60 must pay the full price of $6.50.

Menus are available at connectionsaaa.org.healthyliving. More information is available at 800-432-9209.  

Connections Area Agency on Aging logo
