Connections Area Agency looking for 'Secret Santa for Seniors' nominations

SIOUX CITY -- Connections Area Agency on Aging is currently looking for people, age 60 and older, who could use some holiday cheer.

"There are holiday gift giving programs for children and families throughout the area, but nothing specifically for seniors," Connections Area Agency's Tasha Jones said. "That's why we started the Secret Santa for Seniors holiday gift program three years ago."

Between now and Dec. 13, community members can "adopt" a senior, purchasing a gift card from their wish list.

During the last two Christmases, Connections has been able to bring holiday joy to 139 seniors a 20-county coverage area in Iowa.

"Just like last year, we're focusing on gift cards to ensure the health of older community members as well as our donors," Jones said. "Since the pandemic is still a concern, we want to keep everyone safe."

It also gives seniors a chance to shop at their favorite stores for wanted items that won't impact tight budgets.

"Candy or a new pair of gloves can be an expense out of reach when you're on a fixed income," Jones said. "An opportunity to buy something nice for themselves can mean so much."

Jones said there is so much gratitude that seniors feels when they receive gift cards.

"Seniors want to be remembered during the holiday season," she said. "Our program is a great example of how community comes together to support each other and its members."

To find out how you can nominate an older community member for the program, or if you'd like to donate, contact Tasha Jones at tjones@connectionsaaa.org.

Connections Area Agency is one of six area agencies in Iowa. With a mission of enhancing the quality of life for elders in 20 counties through education, planning and coordination of services, Connections Area Agency on Aging is the premier agency for assisting elders, caregivers and their families with offices in Council Bluffs, Creston and Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.