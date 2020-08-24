Contingent grant awarded, website launched for Chris Larsen Park Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant to the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department for the Chris Larsen Riverfront Development Project, which is contingent upon the completed fundraising within 90 days.

The contingent grant was awarded on Aug. 20, after hearing updates from city staff on the project. To bridge the fundraising gap for Phase 1, a new website has been launched to provide the public with information about the project and to accept donations through the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Foundation.

The website, Riverfrontsiouxcity.com provides pictorial views and a video presentation of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project. The $400,000 grant is contingent upon an additional $16,000 worth of donations. For those interested in supporting the efforts of the project and grant, a donation button is located on the website.

All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park.

Phase 1 of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development broke ground in June and consists of the construction of a new public park on the former site of the Argosy Casino.