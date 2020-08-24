 Skip to main content
Contingent grant awarded, website launched for Chris Larsen Park Project
SIOUX CITY -- The Enhance Iowa Board awarded a $400,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grant to the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department for the Chris Larsen Riverfront Development Project, which is contingent upon the completed fundraising within 90 days.

The contingent grant was awarded on Aug. 20, after hearing updates from city staff on the project. To bridge the fundraising gap for Phase 1, a new website has been launched to provide the public with information about the project and to accept donations through the Sioux City Parks & Recreation Foundation.

The website, Riverfrontsiouxcity.com provides pictorial views and a video presentation of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project. The $400,000 grant is contingent upon an additional $16,000 worth of donations. For those interested in supporting the efforts of the project and grant, a donation button is located on the website.

All donations of $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall at the park.

Phase 1 of the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development broke ground in June and consists of the construction of a new public park on the former site of the Argosy Casino. 

The project will include park spaces for small and large gatherings, event spaces, active recreation areas and enhancements for the recreational trail system. 

The planned project is intended to fully activate this area with access from Interstate 29 and Downtown Sioux City. 

