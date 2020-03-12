Coronavirus concerns lead to cancellation of Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus, Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled.

An annual event for the past 12 years, the parade was to have been held in downtown Sioux City on Tuesday.

"The health and safety of the Siouxland community is our top priority. We hope to see everyone next year," Shannon Quinn, one of the parade's four organizers, said in a statement released on Thursday.

Though Woodbury County had not reported any cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, presumptive positive tests were announced in Crofton, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and other areas in the Midwest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many other large events were cancelled or will be held without fans, including the NAIA Division II women's basketball tournament in Sioux City and the Nebraska state boys basketball tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.