You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus concerns lead to cancellation of Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade
View Comments
alert

Coronavirus concerns lead to cancellation of Sioux City St. Patrick's Day Parade

{{featured_button_text}}
Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Children race to pick up candies during St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2018.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus, Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled.

An annual event for the past 12 years, the parade was to have been held in downtown Sioux City on Tuesday.

"The health and safety of the Siouxland community is our top priority. We hope to see everyone next year," Shannon Quinn, one of the parade's four organizers, said in a statement released on Thursday.

Though Woodbury County had not reported any cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, presumptive positive tests were announced in Crofton, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, Iowa, and other areas in the Midwest.

Many other large events were cancelled or will be held without fans, including the NAIA Division II women's basketball tournament in Sioux City and the Nebraska state boys basketball tournament.

NAIA national tournament to limit attendance at Tyson Events Center over coronavirus concerns
Crofton, Nebraska, student hospitalized for coronavirus 'doing pretty good,' father says
Nebraska boys basketball tournament to be played sans fans due to coronavirus concerns
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News