SIOUX CITY -- The a cappella country music group Hoe Free will be bringing its Timeless World Tour show to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. on Mar. 30.

The five-man Home Free brings Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits. With more than 250 million YouTube views, the band has been entertaining audiences with humor and show-stopping performances since 2013.

Their fourth studio album, "Timeless," was released in Sept. 2017, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.  

Tickets for the Home Free show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.

