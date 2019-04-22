SIOUX CITY -- The American country band BlackHawk will be performing, Nov. 22, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
A band that has been around for more than 25 years, BlackHawk has has such hit songs as "Goodbye Says It All," "Down in Flames" and "That's Just About Right." Since their first release, BlackHawk has had seven songs peak in the top ten of country charts, released six studio albums and produced three compilation albums of greatest hits.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All events at Anthem are for guests, 21 years and older.