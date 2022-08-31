Country music group Shenandoah is coming to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Shenandoah, a group that is a favorite of country music fans, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Oct. 28.
Known for such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "I Want to Be Loved Like That," Shenandoah has had more than 8 million combined album sales and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.
Tickets will go on sale Friday and many be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are intended for guests, 21 and older.