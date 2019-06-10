SIOUX CITY -- Country music group Midland is coming, Oct. 25, to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland's rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition on both sound and style. the trio earned two Grammy nominations for the freshman album, "On the Rocks." They were also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
Midland tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or online at OrpheumLive.com.