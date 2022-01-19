 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country music's Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser to perform Orpheum acoustic show

jamey johnson/randy houser
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A special acoustic performance by country music's Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre, April 15.

Johnson, an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, and Houser, a Country Music Association nominee, have teamed up by co-headlining a Country Cadillac Tour.

Tickets for their show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850. 

