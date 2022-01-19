Country music's Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser to perform Orpheum acoustic show

SIOUX CITY -- A special acoustic performance by country music's Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre, April 15.
Johnson, an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, and Houser, a Country Music Association nominee, have teamed up by co-headlining a Country Cadillac Tour.
Tickets for their show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
