Country music's Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee coming to WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- Country music artists Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee will be bringing their 40th anniversary "Urban Cowboy Reunion" tour to WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., on June 11.
Gilley, a country pianist and singer, racked up 16 number one hits, including "City Lights" and "Roomful of Roses." Known for his easygoing vocal style, Lee was originally a trumpeter and backup singer in Gilley's band. He and Gilley scored a million-selling hit with "Lookin' for Love," which became the centerpiece for 1980's "Urban Cowboy," a film starring John Travolta and Debra Winger, which was set in Gilley's real-life nightclub in Pasadena, Texas.
Tickets for the "Urban Cowboy Reunion" tour can be purchased at the WinnaVegas gift shop or by calling 712-468-9466, ext. 7117.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
