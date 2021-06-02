Country music's Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee coming to WinnaVegas

Gilley, a country pianist and singer, racked up 16 number one hits, including "City Lights" and "Roomful of Roses." Known for his easygoing vocal style, Lee was originally a trumpeter and backup singer in Gilley's band. He and Gilley scored a million-selling hit with "Lookin' for Love," which became the centerpiece for 1980's "Urban Cowboy," a film starring John Travolta and Debra Winger, which was set in Gilley's real-life nightclub in Pasadena, Texas.