Country music's Mitchell Tenpenny and Deana Carter to perform at Hard Rock Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Country music breakthrough artist Mitchell Tenpenny will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Jan. 28, 2022, while multiplatinum performer Deana Carter will be performing March 4, 2022.

Best known for hit debut single "Drunk Me," Tenpenny was nominated for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) New Male Artist of the Year award.

For more than two decades, Carter is well-known for such hit songs as "Strawberry Wine," "I'm Just a Girl" and "The Story of My Life."

Tickets will for both shows are available for purchase at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at The Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.