 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Country music's Shenandoah coming to Anthem

  • 0
shenandoah
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Shenandoah, a group that is a favorite of country music fans, will perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Oct. 28.

Known for such hits as "Two Dozen Roses," "Next to You, Next to Me" and "I Want to Be Loved Like That," Shenandoah has had more than 8 million combined album sales and 13 No. 1 radio singles over the course of more than three decades.

Tickets will go on sale Friday and many be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop. 

All Anthem events are intended for guests, 21 and older.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Synthetic' embryo breakthrough could help solve organ donor problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News