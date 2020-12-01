Country singer Lucas Hoge cancels his Friday Orpheum engagement

SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska native and country star Lucas Hoge has canceled his Friday night concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Best known for his No. 1 Billboard-charting album "Dirty South," the now-Nashville-based singer was slated to bring his "Christmas in Our Town" show for a one-night Orpheum engagement.
Refunds will be made at a person's point of purchase. Credit cards purchases through an authorized channels (Box Office, TysonCenter.com or 712-279-4850) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.
Cash purchasers may claim their refund by contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.
