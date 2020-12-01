 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country singer Lucas Hoge cancels his Friday Orpheum engagement
View Comments

Country singer Lucas Hoge cancels his Friday Orpheum engagement

{{featured_button_text}}
Lucas Hoge
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska native and country star Lucas Hoge has canceled his Friday night concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Best known for his No. 1 Billboard-charting album "Dirty South," the now-Nashville-based singer was slated to bring his "Christmas in Our Town" show for a one-night Orpheum engagement.

Refunds will be made at a person's point of purchase. Credit cards purchases through an authorized channels (Box Office, TysonCenter.com or 712-279-4850) will be refunded automatically to the card used to make the original purchase.

Cash purchasers may claim their refund by contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News