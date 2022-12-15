 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country star Casey Donahew returning to Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Lone Star favorite Casey Donahew will bring his style of sizzling country to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on Feb. 10, 2023.

In little more than a decade, Donahew has risen from being a favorite on the local Texas music scene to a nationally popular touring act consistently selling out venues across the country.

Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com and at the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthems events are for audiences, 21 and older.

