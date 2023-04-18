MOVILLE, Iowa -- Nashville recording artist Chris Cagle will be the headline entertainer at the 94th annual Woodbury County Fair.

Best known for chart-topping songs like "I Breathe In, I Breathe Out," "What a Beautiful Day" and "Chicks Dig It," Cagle will take the stage at on the Woodbury County Fairgrounds on Aug. 4.

The fair, which averages around 100,000 people in attendance, will run Aug. 2 - 6.

Tickets for Cagle's concert are now on sale at etix.com.

Between now and Sunday, tickets will cost $25. From Monday through Aug. 3, the price for tickets will be $30. Tickets on the day of the concert will cost $40.

Grandstand entertainment for the five-day fair will include motocross on Wednesday; a PRCA Rodeo on Thursday; a tractor pull on Saturday; and a demolition derby on Sunday.

Tickets for these events will go on sale, according to Woodbury County Fair board member Ben Howard.

"Our goal is to continue to provide quality family entertainment at an affordable price," he said.