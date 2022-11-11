 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country star Justin Moore to brig his 'You Me & Whiskey' tour to the Orpheum

justin moore
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Multi-Platinum country star Justin Moore is bringing his "You, Me & Whiskey" tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Feb. 4, 2023, with special u Priscilla Block.

Moore has built a loyal following over the past decade with his traditional country sound and captivating live shows. Climbing the country radio charts with his current single, "With a Woman You Love," the emotional tune follows in the footsteps of his tenth no. 1 hit, "We Didn't Have Much,' featured on "Straight Outta Country," his eight-track collection of songs.

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting and catchy melodies. Her honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed the "Block Party" sound.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Orpheumlive.com or by visiting the Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office. 

