SIOUX CITY -- Country singer-songwriter Kane Brown will be performing, June 13, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St.
The singer of such hits as "Heaven," "What Ifs" and "Lose It," Brown is the first artist announced for Battery Park's 2019 Concert Series of summer concerts.
Brown recently won Favorite Country Male Artist, Favorite Country Song ("Heaven"), and Favorite Country Album at the American Music Awards.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rock Shop or at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
Shows at Battery Park are open to all ages.