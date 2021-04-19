Country star Lee Brice coming to the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Country music star Lee Brice will be live in concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., for a June 18 show.

A Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM Award winner, and one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice is best known for such hit songs as "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love" and "Drinking Class."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

