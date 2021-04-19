 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Country star Lee Brice coming to the Orpheum Theatre
0 comments
alert

Country star Lee Brice coming to the Orpheum Theatre

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lee brice
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Country music star Lee Brice will be live in concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., for a June 18 show.

A Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM Award winner, and one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice is best known for such hit songs as "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love" and "Drinking Class."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News