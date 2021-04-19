Country star Lee Brice coming to the Orpheum Theatre

SIOUX CITY -- Country music star Lee Brice will be live in concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., for a June 18 show.
A Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM Award winner, and one of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Brice is best known for such hit songs as "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love" and "Drinking Class."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today