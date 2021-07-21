Country star Lorrie Morgan to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Three-time Platinum album recipient Lorrie Morgan will be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 3.

An active singer since age 13, Morgan has made more than 40 chart entries on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number one singles: "Five Minutes," "What Part of No," and "I Didn't Know My Own Strength," and eleven top ten singles.

Tickets for Morgan's show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or may be purchased at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All events in anthem are audiences, 21 years and older.

