Country star Lucas Hoge to bring 'Christmas in Our Town' to Orpheum

SIOUX CITY -- Nebraska native and country artist Lucas Hoge will be bringing his "Christmas in Our Town" to the Orpheum theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Dec. 4.

Hoge is best known for no. 1 Billboard-charting album, "Dirty South." He and his Nashville-based band will perform an evening of original and classic songs of the season in a concert inspired by cherished memories of hometown holidays.

All fans will be in POD seating, which will allow for social distancing. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Primebank Box Office, by calling 712-279-4850 or online at OrpheumLive.com.

