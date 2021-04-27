 Skip to main content
Country star Ryan Hurd to perform at Clay County Fair
SPENCER,  Iowa -- Country music star Ryan Hurd will be coming to the Clay County Fairground in a show with special guest Big Time Grain Co. on Sept. 18 at the Sleep Number Grandstand.

A Nashville-based singer-songwriter, Hurd has also co-written hits by such artists as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan. In addition, he had a hit duet, "Chasing After You," with his wife Maren Morris.

Tickets for this show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Events Center Box Office, online at midwestix.com or by calling 515-244-2771.  

Known as "The World's Greatest County Fair," the Clay County Fair attracts more than 300,000 guests each September. Additional information can be found at claycountyfair.com. 

