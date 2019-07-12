SIOUX CITY -- Multi-platinum country entertainer Chris Young will be coming to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Oct. 4, as part of his "Raised on Country World Tour."
Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Young will be joined by special guest Eli Young Band as direct support with Matt Snell.
With 12 million singles sold, Young has had such chart-topping hits as "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night" as well as "Raised on Country."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m., July 18, at the Prime Bank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, by calling 855-333-8771 or by going to TysonCenter.com.