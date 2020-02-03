You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Country superstar Martina McBride announces Sioux City concert
View Comments
breaking

Country superstar Martina McBride announces Sioux City concert

{{featured_button_text}}
martina mcbride
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Country superstar Martina McBride will be in concert April 18 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A multiple Grammy nominee, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums as well as 20 Top 10 singles and six Number One hits. McBride marked her 25th year in touring in 2017.

Tickets will be go sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News