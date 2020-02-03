Country superstar Martina McBride announces Sioux City concert

SIOUX CITY -- Country superstar Martina McBride will be in concert April 18 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
A multiple Grammy nominee, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums as well as 20 Top 10 singles and six Number One hits. McBride marked her 25th year in touring in 2017.
Tickets will be go sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
