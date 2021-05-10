Country's Allie Colleen coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- Country music artist Allie Colleen will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Aug. 19.
Colleen is a singer-songwriter who has an impeccably strong voice that falls between classic country and the emerging country sound.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at the Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
