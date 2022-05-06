 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country's Trace Adkins and Eddie Montgomery coming to Hard Rock's Battery Park

trace adkins
SIOUX CITY -- Country music superstar Trace Adkins is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park Summer Concert Series on July 15.

In his more-than-25-year career, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations and garnered more than two billion online streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for his dynamic baritone and fiery live performances.

Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will be Adkins' opening act.

With more than 20 charted singles, Montgomery is known for such blue collar anthems like "Hell Yeah," "My Town" and "Hillbilly Shoes."

Tickets will go on sale on May 11 at the hotel's Rock Shop and hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

Battery Park events are open to audiences of all ages.

