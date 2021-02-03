COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans, age 65 and older, will now be able to sign up for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens store locations in 10 Iowa counties, including Woodbury County, beginning today.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in partnership with Walgreens and CVS, had announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Unused vaccines which were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine.

Walgreens locations in Woodbury, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott are included.

Iowa CVS locations include those in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk Counties