COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Woodbury County Walgreens locations

About 20 million Americans have been vaccinated for COVID-19 since distribution of the first vaccines began in mid-December. 

SIOUX CITY -- Iowans, age 65 and older, will now be able to sign up for an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens store locations in 10 Iowa counties, including Woodbury County, beginning today.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in partnership with Walgreens and CVS, had announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Unused vaccines which were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to a limited number of Walgreens and CVS stores in select Iowa counties, and reserved for Iowans age 65 and older. This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine.

Walgreens locations in Woodbury, Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott are included.

Iowa CVS locations include those in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk Counties

Iowans, age 65 and older, can register at a Walgreens store location at walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp. View the registration guide here

Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location. If you aren't able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines will be coming on a weekly basis.

The IDPH encourages Iowans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives. to stop the spread of the virus, wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap and water, stay home if you feel sick and get tested if you've been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.

