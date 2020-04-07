Crittenton Center hires new executive director

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
SIOUX CITY -- The Crittenton Center has hired new executive director to lead the 125-year-old nonprofit agency.
Leslie Heying, of Sioux City, will lead the organization which serves children and families in Siouxland.
Heying
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Originally from Elk Point, S.D., Heying started her career as a high school teacher before embarking in marketing and fundraising. She has held several leadership positions with Briar Cliff University, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's and the Sioux City Diocese. Most recently, she held a remote leadership position for a Boston-based digital marketing firm.
"We are extremely pleased to have Leslie Heying taking on the role of executive director," Terri Rasheed, Crittenton Center board president, said. "(She) is keenly aware of the vital role Crittenton plays in our community and brings with her an exceptional combination of expertise, energy and proven leadership."
Heying succeeds Marian Burnett, who retired after serving as the Crittenton Center's executive director for the past 11 years.
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
Tim Rust, a patient access associate at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, walks back to his desk behind a hand sanitizer station March 9 at the Sioux City hospital.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
Signs are shown on the door to the entrance of the chapel at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City on March 11.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 sporting events
A sign advising that VIP pass holders will not be admitted to the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championships is shown outside the Tyson Events Center box office Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NAIA later cancelled the tournament.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
Members of the Avila Univesity team pose for a group photo on March 12, minutes after NAIA officials read a statement over the Tyson Events Center's public address system that the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament had been canceled effective immediately.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
The Orpheum Theatre's Joe Mahaney II posts a flier informing of a symphony postponement March 13 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Dollar General
The Dollar General store in Riverside on March 14 indicated that neither toilet paper nor hand sanitizer was available.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
Walmart toilet paper
The toilet paper shelves of all three of Sioux City's Walmart locations were laid bare on the afternoon of March 14.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
A message board at North High School advises people to stay home Monday, March 16, 2020. The Sioux City Community School District, as well as numerous schools across the state, announced Sunday night that classes have been canceled for four weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
Amber Gaborit and her daughter, Autumn, pause March 16 outside of Sioux City's Bryant Elementary School after entering the building to pick up Autumn's school items and textbooks. The Sioux City school district, along with most other K-12 schools across the state, announced Sunday night that classes have been canceled for four weeks, beginning Monday, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Work and Church Booze Parlor closed
Work & Church Booze Parlor, 215 Fourth St., is shown March 17, shortly after owner Mac Dolan was forced to indefinitely close the downtown Sioux City business after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide public disaster emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak. The governor's order suspended on-site consumption of food and beverages at restaurants and bars for at least two weeks. Sales will be allowed during that time on a drive-thru, takeout or delivery basis.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Marto Brewing Company closed
Marto Brewing Co., 930 Fourth St., rapidly changed March 17 from a eat-in restaurant and sit-down taproom into a takeout place offering both food and craft beer growlers. The move was required after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide emergency declaration that suspended on-site consumption of food and beverages at bars and restaurants for at least two weeks.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, left, and superintendent Stacey Cole, knock on a door at a home where children live while giving away lunches March 17 in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution that day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, passes out a lunch Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at West Ninth Street Park in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution that day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent Stacey Cole, waves to children walking down a street while passes out lunches Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution that day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Food service worker Ashley Keene passes bags of food through the window of a car driven by Erika Petersen Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at a drive-up lunch distribution at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa. The school district started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches Monday to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Lunchtime Solutions, the district's meal contractor, made 1,200 sack lunches for distribution that day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 testing press conference
Kevin Grieme, Siouxland District Health Department director, speaks at a news conference March 18 as Rita Harkin, of Sioux City, interprets his remarks into American Sign Language at the Security Institute on Western Iowa Tech Community College's campus in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: South Dakota restaurants open
Brent Ulrich, left, of Sergeant Bluff, and Dan Beeson of Omaha, meet at Beano & Sherry's Casinos March 18 in North Sioux City. The two friends met there after their initial plans to meet at a Sioux City restaurant were dashed after Iowa ordered all bars and restaurants to close dine-in services. Restaurants and bars in South Dakota and Nebraska remained open at the time.
Jesse Brothers
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
Nickie Quinn, co-owner and wife of Brioux City Brewery brewer Kelly Quinn, fills cans of the Sioux City brewery's beers March 20. The brewery is located in Marty's Tap and to-go packages of Brioux City beers are the only items they are able to sell under restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the foreground are growlers - 64-ounce refillable bottles that the brewery can fill with beer to go.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Brioux City Brewery
A sign on he front door of Mary's Tap advises that only to-go packages of Brioux City Brewery beers can be sold Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The brewery is located in Marty's Tap and to-go packages of Brioux City beers are the only items they are able to sell under restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Gas prices drop in Sioux City
Gas at Murphy USA, 3420 Singing Hills Blvd., was selling for $1.649 on March 18. Gas prices in Iowa and Nebraska fell by 15 cents a gallon in the priorweek, according to AAA of Minnesota/Iowa.
Peggy Senzarino, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Jeni VamBeek, head chef at M's on 4th, prepares to-go orders of Lobster Pappardelle and Chicken Fettuccine in Sioux City, Iowa, March 18, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Jay Greathouse, right, picks up his carryout order, March 18, at M's on 4th in Sioux City from restaurant owner, Vernon Meyer, left.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
In this March 18 file photo, the phones ring with orders at M's on 4th in Sioux City, where owner Vernon Meyer is keeping the restaurant open for to-go orders only. Many non-essential Iowa businesses, including restaurants and bars, will remain closed through April 7, an extension of one week announced Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
Janet Wolfe, right, Austin Jansen, and Greg Manker, left, prepare to load boxes of food in guests' cars during the drive-through service for Choice Food Pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, Iowa, March 19, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
Eric Kilburn, left, opens a car trunk while he adds a bag of apples to Austin Jansen's food box as Jansen and Greg Manker, right, prepare to load boxes of food in the car March 19 during the drive-through service for Choice Food Pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
Greg Manker, right, loads boxes of food in people's cars while Rogelio Martinez, left, opens trunks and directs traffic during the drive-through service for Choice Food Pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City on March 19.
Jesse Brothers
COVID-19 restaurant parking
A bag reserving a parking stall for people picking up food is shown March 20 on Fourth Street in front of Buffalo Alice. The city is reserving free parking stalls to make it easier for people to pick up carry-out food from the city's restaurants which have been forced to suspend eat-in dining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
Kevin Grieme, director of the Siouxland District Health Department, speaks at a press conference March 22 about Woodbury County's first confirmed case of COVID-19. A second Woodbury County case was reported the next day.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City, is shown with an inspirational message on its marquee Monday, March 23, 2020. The entertainment venue, like all others across the state, is closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 schoolwork
Matthew McCrory, a junior at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School, works on algebra II homework on one monitor and a Western Iowa Tech Community College class on another March 23 in his bedroom at his family's Sergeant Bluff home. Matthew is a son of SB-L elementary school principal Jenni McCrory. Schools are working to keep students engaged in learning despite buildings being closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Southern Hills Mall closing
Southern Hills Mall is shown March 20, days before the Sioux City indoor mall temporarily closed amid COVID-19 concerns. Weekly unemployment claims have surged in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota amid the coronvirus outbreak.
Dave Dreeszen
COVID-19 Mark Kochen coloring book
Sioux City-based artist Mark Kochen holds a copy of his coloring book in his living room. Kochen has been posting pages from his coloring book on his social media pages so that people will be able to print and color them in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic social distancing.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
Tessa Shanks, direct care counselor at The Warming Shelter, takes residents' temperatures March 24 as they check into the shelter in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 childcare
Chuckie Porsch, 2, climbs out from behind a lamp as Brenda Thelen holds 7-month-old Jema Delfs, and her brother, Jace Delfs, 2, March 25 at Thelen's in-home daycare in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
YMCA employee Jacque Perez unpacks a case of toilet paper March 26 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. Tyson Foods, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the YMCA worked together to give away a semi-trailer load of 20-pound boxes of meat to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YMCA staffers also gave away a roll of toilet paper to people going through the line.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
YMCA employee Adam Mueller holds a box of meat while waiting for a car to pull up March 26 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. Tyson Foods, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the YMCA worked together to give away a semi-trailer load of 20-pound boxes of meat to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YMCA staffers also gave away a roll of toilet paper to people going through the line.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
YMCA employees put a box of meat into a car as other motorists wait in line March 26 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. Tyson Foods, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the YMCA worked together to give away a semi-trailer load of 20-pound boxes of meat to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Drive through testing
Medical personnel conduct drive-thru novel coronavirus tests in downtown Sioux City on March 27. The Siouxland District Health Department on Friday announced the 8th confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal file
COVID-19 Drive through testing
Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel check motorists in at a staging area for novel coronavirus tests March 27 in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Samuel Padilla, right, of Columbia, and Sofia Marrufo of Venezuela sit in the Olsen Student Center at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, March 27, 2020. The international students are unable to return to their home countries after public health concerns have halted travel.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Samuel Padilla of Columbia and Sofia Marrufo of Venezuela sit on the front steps of Padilla's student housing housing at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, March 27, 2020. The international students are unable to return home while COVID-19 has forced countries to restrict travel.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Sioux City personal protective equipment
Woodbury County Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck, right, and Sheriff's Lt. Don Armstrong, left, unload a pallet of personal protective equipment delivered Sunday by the Iowa National Guard. The equipment will be disbursed to medical facilities in the county.
Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Teacher parade
Sara Friedrichsen waves to kids and families during the teacher parade March 31 in South Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Teacher parade
Sapphira Arias, 5, right, Angelina Alrarado, 3, Alyssandra Alrarado, 5, and Molly Alrarado, left, wave during the teacher parade, Tuesday, in South Sioux City, Neb., March 31, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Teacher parade
Christian Terriquez, left, Damian Terriquez, and their mom, Monica Terriquez and baby brother Sebastian Terriquez wave to their teachers during the teacher parade, Tuesday, in South Sioux City, Neb., March 31, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID19 parks closed
A Sioux City worker wraps caution tape around a basketball backboard April 1 at Sioux City's Spalding Farm Park. The city closed its parks Wednesday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Parks #1
Hailey Carnahan of Sergeant Bluff enters the Lewis & Clark Dog Park with her husky, Sasha, as Bryan Webb, center, and Maddie McCarthy, of Aurora, Colorado, play with Al, a husky and pit bull mix on March 25 at Sioux City's Bacon Creek Park. Going to the dog park is not possible for now after the city on Wednesday closed its parks and playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 masks
Dress maker Joi Mahon holds a bin of masks at her Sioux City shop, Designer Joi's Sewing Factory. Finished masks as well as donated fabrics can be left at Mahon's 4011 Floyd Blvd. store.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 masks
Dress maker Joi Mahon removes pieces of a mask after cutting them on a die cutter at her Sioux City store, Designer Joi's Sewing Factory. Mahon and a team of volunteers are making handmade masks to protect people from the COVID-19 virus.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!