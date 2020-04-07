You are the owner of this article.
Crittenton Center hires new executive director
SIOUX CITY -- The Crittenton Center has hired new executive director to lead the 125-year-old nonprofit agency.

Leslie Heying, of Sioux City, will lead the organization which serves children and families in Siouxland.

Originally from Elk Point, S.D., Heying started her career as a high school teacher before embarking in marketing and fundraising. She has held several leadership positions with Briar Cliff University, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's and the Sioux City Diocese. Most recently, she held a remote leadership position for a Boston-based digital marketing firm.

"We are extremely pleased to have Leslie Heying taking on the role of executive director," Terri Rasheed, Crittenton Center board president, said. "(She) is keenly aware of the vital role Crittenton plays in our community and brings with her an exceptional combination of expertise, energy and proven leadership."

Heying succeeds Marian Burnett, who retired after serving as the Crittenton Center's executive director for the past 11 years.

