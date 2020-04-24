Crittenton Center received $5,000 grant from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Crittenton Center has received a $5,000 grant from Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation to assist Iowa nonprofit organizations that overall health, wellness and food insecurity issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

Crittenton Center is a nonprofit organization in Northwest Iowa that serves more than 2,000 individuals each year through an emergency shelter, preschool and childhood development centers, in-home family developments, education and support services, life skills training and foster care program.

The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation grant has allowed Crittenton Center to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies in addition to assisting with operational expenses at the emergency shelter. The grant is also supporting Crittenton's in-home family development, education and support programs, which have transitioned into virtual visits due to social distancing guidelines.

"Knowing that we have the appropriate supplies to protect the kids and staff at the shelter if necessary, takes a huge financial stress off our agency," Leslie Heying, Crittenton Center executive director, said in a statement. "In addition, being able to continue to see our parents interact with their children during this pandemic is vital to the safety and security of families."

