Crittenton Center receives $3,200 grant for bicycles and helmets

SIOUX CITY -- Crittenton Center has received a $3,200 grant from Variety -- the Children's Charity to fund the purchase of bicycles and helmets for children at Crittenton's Emergency Shelter and Youth Development Center.

Crittenton Center is a nonprofit organization in Northwest Iowa, serving more than 2,000 individuals each year through an emergency shelter, preschool and childhood development centers, family development, education and support services, life skills training and foster care program.

Variety -- the Children's Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs.

"Seeing the smiles on kids' faces is priceless," said Crittenton Center executive director Leslie Heying. "Participating in recreational activities such as bike riding, reduces stress, provides a physical release of emotions and helps with socialization, all of which contribute tot eh child's well-being while they wait for permanent placement."

The Variety grant allowed Crittenton Center to purchase 24 bikes and helmets for the children who are staying at the shelter.

