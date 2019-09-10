{{featured_button_text}}
crossroads of western iowa
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Crossroads of Western Iowa will be hosting its third annual Walk-N-Roll awareness event, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miracle League Park, inside Riverside Park.

There will be music, food and fun at the fundraiser for Crossroads of Western Iowa, which has been devoted to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, chronic mental illnesses and brain injuries to reach their full potential for more than 40 years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

With locations in Onawa, Missouri River, Council Bluffs, Cherokee, Sioux City, Cherokee and Atlantic, Crossroads continues to expand touching lives to shape extraordinary tomorrows.

For anyone interested in participating, visit explorecrossroads.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments