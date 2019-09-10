SIOUX CITY -- Crossroads of Western Iowa will be hosting its third annual Walk-N-Roll awareness event, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miracle League Park, inside Riverside Park.
There will be music, food and fun at the fundraiser for Crossroads of Western Iowa, which has been devoted to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, chronic mental illnesses and brain injuries to reach their full potential for more than 40 years.
With locations in Onawa, Missouri River, Council Bluffs, Cherokee, Sioux City, Cherokee and Atlantic, Crossroads continues to expand touching lives to shape extraordinary tomorrows.
For anyone interested in participating, visit explorecrossroads.com.