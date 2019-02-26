SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Community Health Center's "An Evening in Fabulous Las Vegas" fundraiser will begin with a 6 p.m. reception and a 7 p.m. program and dinner on March 9, at Delta Hotel by Marriott, 385 East 4th St. South Sioux City.
Margaret Sanders, the longtime executive director of the Council on Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence (CSADV) as the 2019 Boykin Good Citizen Award recipient because of her commitment to the community.
Sanders is recognized as one of the area's strongest advocates for women and children who've been victims of domestic abuse. George Boykin, president of the Siouxland Community Health Foundation, will be presenting Sanders the award on behalf of the Community Health Center and the Foundation Board of Directors.
In addition, Iowa Primary Care Association's retiring CEO Ted Boesen will be receiving an achievement award for his 19 years of service to Iowa Community Health Centers.
Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) is a mission-driven organization providing quality health care services that are matched to the greatest needs of the community. Addition information, including operating hours and services, may be found at slandchc.com.
Ticket for "An Evening in Las Vegas" may be purchased by contacting Jessica Krieg at jkreig@slandchc.com or 712-224-1803.