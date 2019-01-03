Try 1 month for 99¢

CUSHING, Iowa -- A scheduled pressure loss in the city water system in Cushing prompted the town to issue a boil water advisory Wednesday. 

Due to the possibility of bacterial contamination in water mains with insufficient pressure, the city is advising residents to bring water to a boil for a minute and let it cool before using it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and any other purpose that involves consuming the water. 

The advisory is a precautionary measure. Bacteria samples will be collected to determine if any pathogens were actually present in the water, according to a notice posted by the town. 

