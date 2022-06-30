Daisy the Great cancels its Saturday in the Park show due to COVID

SIOUX CITY -- The indie rock group Daisy the Great, headed by musicians Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan, has canceled their Saturday in the Concert show.

The New York-based band was slated to play on SITP's Main Stage at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"We are really sad to say (Dugan) tested positive for COVID," said a message the group left on the Saturday in the Park Facebook page. "So we aren't able to travel to Iowa to play this weekend."