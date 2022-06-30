Daisy the Great cancels its Saturday in the Park show due to COVID

SIOUX CITY -- The indie rock group Daisy the Great, headed by musicians Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan, has canceled their Saturday in the Concert show.
The New York-based band was slated to play on SITP's Main Stage at 3 p.m. Saturday.
"We are really sad to say (Dugan) tested positive for COVID," said a message the group left on the Saturday in the Park Facebook page. "So we aren't able to travel to Iowa to play this weekend."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today