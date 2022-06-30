 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daisy the Great cancels its Saturday in the Park show due to COVID

daisy the great -- casual

Headed by Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan, Daisy the Great was slated to bring their indie pop sounds to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage on July 2. They had to cancel due to Dugan's positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

 Kristen Chalmers

SIOUX CITY -- The indie rock group Daisy the Great, headed by musicians Mina Walker and Kelley Nicole Dugan, has canceled their Saturday in the Concert show.

The New York-based band was slated to play on SITP's Main Stage at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"We are really sad to say (Dugan) tested positive for COVID," said a message the group left on the Saturday in the Park Facebook page. "So we aren't able to travel to Iowa to play this weekend."

