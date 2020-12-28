Dakota City declares snow emergency for Tuesday

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- A snow emergency has been issued in Dakota City, which will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last until noon Wednesday.
A snow emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off snow emergency routes for plowing.
Dakota City emergency routes are:
* Broadway/IBP Ave. from Highway 77 to 164th St.
* Locust St. from 9th St. to 20th St.
* Myrtle St. from 10th St. to 20th St.
* Walnut St. from 14th St. to 21st St.
* Willow St. from 16th St. to Dodge Avenue
* 20th St. from Pine St. to Willow St.
* 16th St. from Pine St. to Willow St.
* 21st St. from Broadway to Willow St.
It is not acceptable to blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways onto city streets.
Questions can be directed to the Dakota City Hall at 402-987-3448