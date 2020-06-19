Dakota City Hall and Public Library to reopen July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota City Hall and the Dakota City Public Library will be opening its doors effective on July 1.

Both had been closed due to COVID-19. The city said it was closely following Federal and State guidelines when it comes top controlling COVID-19.

No one will be admitted in either building if they have COVID-19, been exposed to COVID-19 within the last 14 days, has a fever, a new or worsening cough, difficulties breathing, body aches, sore throat, change in taste or smell, or had recently traveled outside of the country.

At City Hall, the public will be encouraged to continue to handle business via the drive-thru window, mail, email, drop box or by phone. Only two people can be at the customer service office at a time. There will be no waiting inside of City Hall, social distancing guideline will be adhered to and people will be encouraged to wear face coverings.

No more than 10 people (including staff) can be at the library at one time, all patrons will be limited to 30 minutes inside the library or at the library's computer. In addition, no toys or games will be available and patrons are encouraged to find their materials, check out and leave time for others.

The new amended hours for the Dakota City Public Library will be 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

