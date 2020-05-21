You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County announced 19 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.

This brings the county total number of cases to 1,579. The health department did not provided information on how many of those cases have recovered.

