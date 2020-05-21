Dakota County announced 19 new COVID-19 cases

×
DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported 19 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday.
This brings the county total number of cases to 1,579. The health department did not provided information on how many of those cases have recovered.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
