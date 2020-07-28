You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County Courthouse to reopen entrances on Monday
Dakota County Courthouse to reopen entrances on Monday

Dakota County Courthouse

An image of the Dakota County Courthouse from the county website.

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Courthouse will reopen all of its entrances Monday while implementing steps to protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

According to federal and state guidelines for controlling the coronavirus, the public is strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while adhering to minimum social distancing of six feet. Staff will disinfect common areas after each customer. They will also wear a mask when meeting the public other than through a transaction window.

In addition, no one should be at the courthouse who has COVID-19; has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days; has a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees; has a new or worsening cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, sore throat or changes in taste or smell; or has recently traveled outside of the country.

