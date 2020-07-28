Dakota County Courthouse to reopen entrances on Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Courthouse will reopen all of its entrances Monday while implementing steps to protect employees and the public from COVID-19.

According to federal and state guidelines for controlling the coronavirus, the public is strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while adhering to minimum social distancing of six feet. Staff will disinfect common areas after each customer. They will also wear a mask when meeting the public other than through a transaction window.

In addition, no one should be at the courthouse who has COVID-19; has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last 14 days; has a temperature of more than 100.4 degrees; has a new or worsening cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, sore throat or changes in taste or smell; or has recently traveled outside of the country.

