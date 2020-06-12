You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County has 1 more coronavirus case, health department said
alert

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 1 new case of novel coronavirus on Friday, which raises the total number of positive cases up to 1,732.

Out of 4,995 rests performed, 3,263 have come back negative. 1,338 people have recovered from COVID-19 and 31 people have died from it.

