Dakota County has 11 new cases of COVID-19

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, boosting the county's total number of cases to 1,596.
The department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."
These are staying home, maintaining social distance at the workplace, shopping alone, helping kids stay socially distant, helping senior citizens stay at home, and exercising daily.
Concerned about COVID-19?
