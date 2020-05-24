You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County has 11 new cases of COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Dakota County has 11 new cases of COVID-19

Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sunday, boosting the county's total number of cases to 1,596.

The department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

These are staying home, maintaining social distance at the workplace, shopping alone, helping kids stay socially distant, helping senior citizens stay at home, and exercising daily.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News