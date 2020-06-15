You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 2 new confirmed cases
Dakota County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 2 new confirmed cases

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 1 new death to the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 32.

In addition, the District Health Department said there were 2 new cases of COVID-19 to report. Out of the 5,073 test performed in Dakota County, 3,332 came back as negative and 1,741 that were positive. 

The Dakota County Health Department would like to encourage residents to socially distance, wear a mask in public, wash hands often and sanitize common use areas.

