Dakota County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 2 new confirmed cases

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 1 new death to the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 32.

In addition, the District Health Department said there were 2 new cases of COVID-19 to report. Out of the 5,073 test performed in Dakota County, 3,332 came back as negative and 1,741 that were positive.

The Dakota County Health Department would like to encourage residents to socially distance, wear a mask in public, wash hands often and sanitize common use areas.

