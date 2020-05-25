You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County Health Department reported 2 more death attributed to novel coronavirus on Monday. That brings the county's total to 20.

In addition, there were 26 new cases of COVID-19, which raised Dakota County's total to 1,622 cases. 

Dakota County Health encourages residents to stay home, allow for social distancing at work, shop alone, help kids with their social distancing, assist seniors by doing their shopping as well as maintaining a daily exercise routine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

