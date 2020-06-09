You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths
Dakota County Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department confirmed 3 new deaths attributed to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the county's total up to 30. 

However, the health department said there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

Dakota County has had a total of 1,720 positive cases and 3,232 total negative cases out of 4,952 total tests performed. 1,300 people have recovered from COVID-19, the health department said.

