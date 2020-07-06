You are the owner of this article.
Dakota County Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19
Dakota County Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

DAKOTA CITY --  Dakota County Health Department reported 4 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Monday in Dakota County.

Out of 6,868 tests given in Dakota County, there have been 1,793 positive cases and 5,075 negative cases. To date, there have been 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19.  

