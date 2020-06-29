Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 35

Return to homepage ×
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.
Courtesy photo
DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported one new death, attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 35.
In addition, health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. That brings Dakota County's total positive cases to 1,778.
If you need to get tested, visit
testnebraska.com to see if you qualify. 25 photos telling the story of COVID-19 in March
Sioux City hospitals COVID-19
An employee at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, walks back to his desk behind a hand sanitizer station March 9 at the Sioux City hospital.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Holy Spirit COVID-19 precautions
Signs are shown on the door to the entrance of the chapel at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City on March 11.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 sporting events
A sign advising that VIP pass holders will not be admitted to the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championships is shown outside the Tyson Events Center box office Thursday, March 12, 2020. The NAIA later cancelled the tournament.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
Jordyn Van Maanen, a sophomore guard for Dordt University, makes a phone call March 12, moments after NAIA officials read a statement over the Tyson Events Center's public address system that the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament had been canceled effective immediately. Dordt was scheduled to play a 1:45 p.m. first-round game against Reinhardt University. NAIA officials called off the tournament in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
Members of the Dordt University basketball team embrace March 12, after NAIA officials read a statement over the Tyson Events Center's public address system that the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament had been canceled effective immediately. Dordt had been scheduled to play a first-round game at 1:45 p.m. against Reinhardt University.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
NAIA basketball tournament cancelled amid COVID-19 fears
Sam Welter of Denver, left, hugs her sister, Maddie Welter, a senior guard on the St. Xavier University basketball team, outside the locker room tunnel March 12, after NAIA officials read a statement over the Tyson Events Center's public address system that the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championship tournament had been canceled effective immediately. NAIA officials called off the tournament in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 entertainment postponements
The Orpheum Theatre's Joe Mahaney II posts a flier informing of a symphony postponement March 13 at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 entertainment postponements #2
Enzo Carannante, Orpheum Theatre assistant general manager and director of marketing, stands with a hand sanitizing station in the Sioux City theater's lobby Friday, March 13, 2020.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
A message board at North High School advises people to stay home Monday, March 16, 2020. The Sioux City Community School District, as well as numerous schools across the state, announced Sunday night that classes had been canceled for four weeks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City schools
Amber Gaborit and her daughter, Autumn, pause March 16 outside of Sioux City's Bryant Elementary School after entering the building to pick up Autumn's school items and textbooks.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Mike Sullivan, assistant Storm Lake elementary principal, left, and superintendent Stacey Cole, knock on a door at a home where children live while giving away lunches March 17, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches the previous day to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Kellie Anderson, principal of early childhood programs and special education director, passes out a lunch March 17, in a parking lot at an apartment complex in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Storm Lake Community School District started free distribution of breakfasts and lunches the previous day to anyone under 18 to help feed youth who would otherwise be missing meals in the wake of the schools' closure over COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Jay Greathouse, right, picks up his carryout order, March 18, at M's on 4th in Sioux City from restaurant owner, Vernon Meyer, left.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
Eric Kilburn, left, opens a car trunk while he adds a bag of apples to Austin Jansen's food box as Jansen and Greg Manker, right, prepare to load boxes of food in the car March 19 during the drive-through service for Choice Food Pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19: Choice Food Pantry
Greg Manker, right, loads boxes of food in people's cars while Rogelio Martinez, left, opens trunks and directs traffic during the drive-through service for Choice Food Pantry at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City on March 19.
Jesse Brothers
COVID-19 restaurant parking
A bag reserving a parking stall for people picking up food is shown March 20 on Fourth Street in front of Buffalo Alice, which is among the bars and restaurants now limited to carryout and delivery service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buffalo Alice recently received a $25,000 grant through the state's Small Business Relief Program, one of scores of small businesses to receive funding.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Woodbury County case
Kevin Grieme, director of the Siouxland District Health Department, speaks at a press conference March 22 about Woodbury County's first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Orpheum Theatre marquee
The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City, is shown with an inspirational message on its marquee Monday, March 23, 2020. The entertainment venue, like all others across the state, is closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 screening at The Warming Shelter
Tessa Shanks takes residents' temperatures March 24 as they check into The Warming Shelter on Nebraska Street in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
YMCA employee Adam Mueller holds a box of meat while waiting for a car to pull up March 26 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. Tyson Foods, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the YMCA worked together to give away a semi-trailer load of 20-pound boxes of meat to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YMCA staffers also gave away a roll of toilet paper to people going through the line.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Tyson meat donation
YMCA employee Jacque Perez unpacks a case of toilet paper March 26 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. Tyson Foods, the Food Bank of Siouxland and the YMCA worked together to give away a semi-trailer load of 20-pound boxes of meat to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. YMCA staffers also gave away a roll of toilet paper to people going through the line.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Drive through testing
Medical personnel conduct drive-thru novel coronavirus tests in downtown Sioux City on March 27.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Drive through testing
Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel check motorists in at a staging area for novel coronavirus tests March 27 in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 College dorms closed
Sofia Marrufo of Venezuela and Samuel Padilla of Colombia stand in front of Padilla's student housing housing at Morningside College in Sioux City, March 27, 2020. The international students were unable to return home while COVID-19 has forced countries to restrict travel.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Teacher parade
Tomi Dahl and her children, Jackson Moss, 6, and Lucy Moss, 4, wave to their teachers during a parade March 31 in South Sioux City. It was the latest parade in Siouxland designed for teachers to stay in touch with children who have been homebound since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close earlier in March.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
