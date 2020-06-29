You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 35
View Comments
breaking

Dakota County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, bringing total to 35

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

 Courtesy photo

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported one new death, attributed to the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the county's total to 35.

In addition, health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. That brings Dakota County's total positive cases to 1,778.

If you need to get tested, visit testnebraska.com to see if you qualify. 

6 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County
Siouxland advocate: Test Iowa not accessible to elderly, people with disabilities
Return to Learn: Northwest Iowa schools prep plans to return after coronavirus

25 photos telling the story of COVID-19 in March

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News